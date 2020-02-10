Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Mboweni running a tough race without many seconds BL PREMIUM

In a fortnight, finance minister Tito Mboweni will table the 2020 national budget. If he fails to present a credible fiscal strategy to raise SA’s growth rate and halt the rapid rise in debt, SA will continue its downward slide into full-blown junk status.

To prevent ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service from junking SA’s last-remaining credit rating, which would kick the last shreds of confidence in SA to the curb, Mboweni must present a better picture than the horror show that was the October medium-term budget policy statement.