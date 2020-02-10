CLAIRE BISSEKER: Mboweni running a tough race without many seconds
10 February 2020 - 13:48
In a fortnight, finance minister Tito Mboweni will table the 2020 national budget. If he fails to present a credible fiscal strategy to raise SA’s growth rate and halt the rapid rise in debt, SA will continue its downward slide into full-blown junk status.
To prevent ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service from junking SA’s last-remaining credit rating, which would kick the last shreds of confidence in SA to the curb, Mboweni must present a better picture than the horror show that was the October medium-term budget policy statement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now