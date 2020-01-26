Prosus sale will pay off, says Naspers
Discounted R24bn share sale aimed to catch investors' eye
26 January 2020 - 00:12
Amsterdam-listed Prosus and parent Naspers are confident that this week's €1.5bn sale of Prosus shares will provide a further boost to the combined market value of the two companies, exposing Prosus to a broader base of international investors.
The share sale, which will bring about R24bn in foreign capital into SA, was one of the conditions of the deal when Naspers split out Prosus and listed it in Amsterdam last year — though bankers say that the group offered to ensure it could bring some cash home as a result of last year's listing, rather than being compelled to do so by the Reserve Bank.
