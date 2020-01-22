Naspers sells R24bn in Prosus shares to buy back its own

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable company, sold €1.5bn (R24bn) worth of shares in its consumer internet subsidiary Prosus on Wednesday, intending to repatriate the proceeds to SA to buy back its own shares.

The sale of the shares in Prosus comes amid high levels of investor interest in the group, Naspers said.

Naspers sold 22-million shares in Prosus for €67.50 per share, with the placement reducing its shareholding to 72.5%, from 73.8% previously. The selling price represents about a 4.7% discount to Prosus’s closing share price on Tuesday.

Naspers said earlier on Wednesday that since Prosus listed in Amsterdam in September it has seen “significant interest” from new investors, in particular, European institutions and global technology investors.

“The placing will offer an opportunity to the broad investment community to get exposure to the largest, listed, European consumer internet stock by asset value and thereby continue to broaden Prosus’s shareholder base,” the statement read.

Earlier in January, Prosus raised about R18bn through a bond issuance, with the company upping the amount of bonds issues due to high demand at the time.

None of the proceeds raised from the placing will be received by Prosus, and all of the proceeds received by Naspers, net of expenses and costs, will be repatriated to SA as required by the SA Reserve Bank, the group said.

Naspers said it intends to use these net proceeds over time to return capital to shareholders in the form of a share repurchase programme.

In morning trade on Wednesday, the Naspers share price was up 2.5% to R2,532.53, about a four-month high. Prosus’s share price had fallen 2.38% to R1,111.11, on track for its worst one-day loss in six weeks.

Correction: January 22 2020

An earlier version of this article stated that Naspers had sold new shares in Prosus, when it had sold shares it held,

