Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers discount grows as Tencent shares rally in Hong Kong Largest shareholder Prosus has not felt the full benefit with the gap rising over the same period BL PREMIUM

The management at Naspers and its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus have a big job on their hands trying to close the growing gap between their market value and that of their underlying assets.

Even as Tencent’s shares have rallied unexpectedly in recent months, its largest shareholder, Prosus, has not felt the full benefit with the discount at which it trades increasing over the same period.