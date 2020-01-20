Naspers discount grows as Tencent shares rally in Hong Kong
Largest shareholder Prosus has not felt the full benefit with the gap rising over the same period
20 January 2020 - 05:05
The management at Naspers and its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus have a big job on their hands trying to close the growing gap between their market value and that of their underlying assets.
Even as Tencent’s shares have rallied unexpectedly in recent months, its largest shareholder, Prosus, has not felt the full benefit with the discount at which it trades increasing over the same period.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.