Eskom: SA counts the cost
15 December 2019 - 05:10
SA's creditworthiness may no longer be hanging in the balance - it may have already tipped into junk status as a result of the unprecedented power cuts that Eskom implemented this week.
The country is now set to lose its remaining investment grade in the new year when Moody's releases its next rating action in March.
