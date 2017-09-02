Mr Price gets 'ranges right', so sales and share price improve

Mr Price Group's trading update shows the retailer has clawed back market share, despite a highly competitive environment.

On Friday, the retail group's share price jumped 4.57% to R189.54 after it reported that retail sales grew by 6.2% to R6.5-billion in the first four months to August 5.

Syd Vianello, an independent retail analyst, said Mr Price's growth was attributable to better ranges and pricing.

"What the sales tell you is that they have got the ranges right and they are putting an effort into getting the ranges right and it is working. In apparel retailing you are as good as your next range ... the momentum seems to be re-established," said Vianello.

Earlier this year, when the retailer released its full-year results, it reported its first profit drop in 16 years.

But for this period to August 5, Miladys total sales gained 13.5% as comparable sales were 12.3%.

Vianello said Miladys started off a low base and "they have a hell of a long way to go; it's a bounce from a deep blow, but it is a step in the right direction".

"But Miladys is not where the money is made; the money is made in MRP [Clothing] and MRP is the important one to concentrate on and those numbers are certainly up there with the competition," said Vianello.

MRP (Mr Price) is the group's mainstay brand and total sales were up 9%, with like-for-like sales up 7%.

Vianello said those numbers were better than those of Woolworths, Edgars and Pepkor South Africa.

"Certainly better than Truworths and TFG who indicated that they are running at sort of mid-to-single digits, which is 6%. Now they are facing all this competition from H&M. It's clear that they've got their act together."

Ron Klipin, a senior analyst at Cratos Capital, said the growth in MRP was the most significant part of the market.

For the group's home brands, including MRP Home and Sheet Street, total sales were down 2.1%, while like-for-like sales fell 4.1%.

Sheet Street's total sales grew marginally by 1.7%, with comparable sales down 0.5%.

But on whether he expected this momentum to continue, Vianello said: "From a trading perspective, they've turned a corner. But now we've got to wait and see what goes through to summer."