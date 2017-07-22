Don't touch me on my licence to print money

Idi Amin, the notorious "Butcher of Uganda" in the 1970s, did more than kill political opponents. His reach extended to perceived economic opponents of his rule, too. As Uganda's economy teetered on the brink of collapse, Amin ordered the Bank of Uganda to print more money. Central bank governor Joseph Mubiru refused to bankroll Amin's ballooning expenditure in this way, and was executed.

It was made painfully clear that in Africa, when some rulers come under pressure to finance their activities — and even to stimulate economic growth — they see their "independent" central banks as the surest means.

Next door, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has long since lost its independence to the meddling of politicians.

Its central bank governor, Gideon Gono, gained notoriety for keeping the mint turning over to finance President Robert Mugabe's government. In 2008, at the height of hyper-inflation, Gono printed the world's highest denomination banknote, a $100-trillion bill. Eventually the Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned and the US dollar adopted as the unit of trade.

Monetisation of the deficit

A central bank manages a state's currency, money supply and interest rates, and its commercial banking system. It may often come under fire, partly because presidents appoint bank governors and may regard them as an appendage to their rule.

This week Yvonne Mhango, an economist at Renaissance Capital, said the question of independence had to be separated from the monetisation of the budget deficit. Monetisation of the deficit, which occurs on the continent, was not a reflection of the degree of interference and "there are certain times and instances when the government of the day" needs to do so, said Mhango.

Monetisation of the budget deficit occurs when the government issues debt and the central bank buys it and holds it until the debt matures. Having the debt in the system leads to increased money supply — and this leads to high inflation.

"If you're printing money, that means more money is chasing goods and inflation goes up. That has implications for the exchange rate. If you have a lot more local currency in the system you see the exchange rate weaken," Mhango said.

Monetisation is an option allowing central banks and governments to collaborate if there's a revenue issue in a country — but is usually temporary.

"It's been the case recently, because of revenue shortfalls particularly in commodity-exporting countries, that we have seen a pick-up in the monetisation of the budget deficit as a result. That happens in several countries in the world," said Mhango.

Bowed to the presidency

Ghana implemented monetisation when it was hit by a decline in the oil price, but the reforms it has to implement under its International Monetary Fund programme require the government to phase this out.

Nigeria's 11th central bank governor, Gordon Emefiele, also tinkered with monetary policy when oil prices tanked.

This prompted questions about the independence of the central bank.

"Governor Emefiele has seemingly bowed to the presidency in the way he has handled the foreign exchange situation," said Aly-Khan Satchu, CEO of Rich Management Group in Nairobi and a sub-Saharan Africa economic and geopolitical analyst.

"Recent attempts in South Africa also signal a desire to bring the South African Reserve Bank to heel. On this continuum, I would rank Kenya as the most independent." He said there had been a "noticeable attempt" by some sub-Saharan countries to "triangulate their central banks' independence".

Nigeria's economic woes have led to currency shortages and at least 13 different exchange rates running concurrently. Four months ago, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun called on the National Assembly to whittle down the powers of the central bank. She blamed its extensive power and poor policy choices for a disconnect between the government's monetary and fiscal policies, in an economy that has contracted for the past five quarters.

In South Africa, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces legal action by the Reserve Bank to review and set aside her instruction (which she has since disavowed) that the bank's mandate be amended to see to the socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens.

Hidden agenda

Razia Khan, the chief economist for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank in London, said the debate on the Reserve Bank bore the hallmarks of a hidden agenda.

"Rather than delve into why private-sector investment and confidence is so weak in South Africa, it is easier to blame the central bank's policy instead - this is no more than a diversionary tactic and is widely regarded as such."

Satchu said currencies in sub-Saharan Africa were a shock absorber and over time there would be a heavy price to pay if they were not protected.

Mhango said relationships between governments and central banks on the continent had been largely well managed. This week, for example, Morocco, the sixth-largest African economy, amended the law to increase the central bank's independence in conducting monetary policy.

An IMF spokesman told Business Times there was a clear link between economic policy-making and growth.

The specific role of monetary policy was to keep inflation low and stable, and experience showed economic growth was robust when this was the case. "Central banks should be independent from political and private-sector influences to observe their primary mandate of price stability," he said.

Worst growth record

Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, raised the issue of inflation targets, which assist central banks to contain inflation, saying in some emerging markets inflation targeting may not be helpful. Countries with a better inflation record, such as South Africa and "even more so Mexico, have got the worst growth record over the last 20 years in emerging markets — apart from Greece".

"South Africa is in the middle-income trap. It's been unable to grow effectively for 30 years in per capita income terms since the early '80s. So people are trying to find the solution.

"Markets with a six-to-12-month view also like and respect the Reserve Bank. What the ANC is getting at is that they want to be in power for however many more decades and they need to lift the growth rate, and how best to achieve that ... or who else to blame for the fact that growth hasn't come through when they've been in power for 20-odd years."

But he also said the ANC had effectively been told by the markets in the '90s not to invest in education and not to borrow and invest in infrastructure.

"The trendy thing in the 1990s was the Washington Consensus: tight monetary policy, tight fiscal policy, don't run big budget deficits.

"There were power cuts sweeping the country a few years ago. I think that's partly because the ANC listened to the markets in the 1990s. I don't think that's the South African Reserve Bank's fault."