Politics weighs as bank mulls rate cut

Interest rates were last cut in July 2012. Consumers and investors will know on Thursday whether a new easing cycle has begun. "We have a very weak economy that warrants rate cuts," said Nazmeera Moola, economist at Investec.

Economic growth contracted 0.7% in the first quarter of the year, plunging South Africa into a technical recession. Growth is projected to be less than 1% for the year.

But global and local political uncertainty, coupled with the chance that interest rates globally are set to increase and attract portfolio flows out of emerging markets, may also contribute to a reluctance to cut rates, Moola said.

She said threats to the Reserve Bank's mandate and political pressure were not "big enough to drive the decision all by itself, but in a situation where the economics provide the backdrop, this is yet another factor".

This week, in court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's proposed remedial action to change the bank's mandate to include the socioeconomic wellbeing of all citizens, exposed her "lack of competency" and fundamental "understanding of the monetary system and the role of central banks".