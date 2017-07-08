RON DERBY: Unlike the US, we can't just print more money to fix all our woes

On October 8 2008, the world's leading central banks - the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, for the first time ever, cut interest rates in a coordinated manner. They did this to save the global economy. It was just under a month after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, which would trigger the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Following their lead, South Africa's Reserve Bank would cut the repo rate from 12% to 5% by July 2012.

This was a move that, along with the counter-cyclical fiscal policy followed by President Jacob Zuma's first years in office, would support the economy through the worst of the 2008 global crisis. It's a trick that worked well and the largest benefactors were retailers such as Mr Price and Woolworths. This was a period marked by a state increasing its wage bill and a Reserve Bank at its most accommodating in modern history.

But there would always be limits. The state would at some point have to close the tap, which in truth our Treasury has been able to do, despite the pressures faced by a president hell-bent on legacy-defining projects such as an ambitious nuclear programme.

Here some credit is deserved, but it has all been undermined by governance failures at leading state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Transnet. Collapsing corporate governance was meant to open the purse-strings of what are the two most important arteries to an industrial complex. South African industry has long been struggling to compete with the world's factory, China, and its neighbours.

We are only just beginning to realise just how big a treasure trove these agencies have been over the past decade for those fortunate enough to be in the right faction within the ANC, or to be more specific, the Gupta family.

There were always going to be limits to what the government and its agencies could spend, especially as the largest employers in the private sector, miners and manufacturers, struggled. The balance sheet of the state and its SOEs are quite revealing at the moment, SAA being a highlight.

Outside of the US, which can just print more money as it is the custodian of the world's reserve currency, no country can spend in perpetuity, especially an emerging-market nation. There are harsh judges out there, ratings agencies being just some of them.

Those believing that China's decades-long growth, which had supported commodity-based exporters such as South Africa and Brazil, would continue without feeling the effects of a slowdown in Europe, the world's most affluent shopper, have long been proved wrong.

The Old Continent has been on its knees from a debt burden for close on a decade and Europe is only now beginning to emerge from this condition.