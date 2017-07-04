SA has chance to make hay while the sun shines on global economy

For several years, reverberations from the crisis sent further shocks pulsing through the global economy, particularly in Europe and emerging markets.

Now there is something of a recovery, with global GDP growth reading 3.5% in 2017 and 2018. And so far, it has been accompanied by low and even falling inflation. Before getting carried away, a reminder that 3.5% global GDP growth is only the average. Even so, there is something of a synchronicity in the current stage of the global cycle. Almost every country seems to be doing quite well.

In the US, despite some disappointing data recently, growth seems to be running at 1.5%-2%. Corporate profits are up, business capex plans are rising, jobs growth is solid and there is little sign of inflation. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is gingerly raising interest rates from record lows, but will be very cautious not to spoil the party. Ironically, given the advanced stage of the US business cycle, it is a good thing that the Trump administration has so far failed to unite Republicans behind a tax cut and fiscal stimulus plan, because that could well lead to premature overheating.

In Europe, growth prospects look even better than the US, with 2% on the cards for 2017 and unemployment falling steadily. That 2% is not stunning, but not bad for an economy whose population is shrinking and that was in dire straits just a few years ago. Again, inflationary pressures are hard to find. The European Central Bank is making noises about tightening policy, but is likely to do so with a light touch.

In Japan too, the economy is moving ahead at a reasonable pace of 1.5%. Furthermore, nominal GDP ( including inflation), which has been the primary focus of its concerted easy monetary policy, has finally reached new highs after 20 years of declines. The jobs market is particularly buoyant, with the ratio of job offers to job applicants at a record high. The Bank of Japan remains committed to an aggressive policy of quantitative easing until inflation picks up further.