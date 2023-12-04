The Telkom Radio Awards 2023 winners have been named

947FM: 2023 Commercial Station of the Year. Picture: Supplied
The 2023 Telkom Radio Awards have announced 68 winners across 29 categories, which include Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service), Commercial licence, podcasts and internet radio.
Station of the Year awards went to 947 (Commercial), UkhoziFM (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus).
Winners were determined by a combined scoring of their on-air success and their submitted motivation. Shortlisted finalists in each category were based on the total points received, which depended on where their entry ranked in the category (their on-air success). After that finalists submitted a motivation regarding their station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, X-factor and general achievements. This motivation was reviewed and scored by an advisory board. The scores were then combined to determine the overall winner.
The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Alvin Pillay, Andrew Pike, Kenny Maistry, Nic de Jager, Nomthunzi Vuza and Ray White. These are people who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years and were nominated by industry peers. Four people were inducted as Bright Stars — persons of 26 years and younger who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Chris Chuene, Kgomotso Monyai, Neliswa Cele and Nick Archibald.
Nondumiso Sallina Masina was the recipient of the Bursary Award through the Wits Radio Academy.
In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation — Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, while the MyStation — Most Loyal Listeners award was won by GrootFM.
The winners were announced at the weekend during a gala dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng which the who’s who of the South African radio industry attended to celebrate excellence in radio broadcasting.
The awards are now in their 13th year and this is the first with Telkom as the naming rights partner. The awards acknowledge not only the on-air personalities but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative and entertaining radio content.
Kgomotso Zimase, senior specialist PR and Brand Activations at Telkom, congratulated the winners and said: “Your contribution and dedication to this medium showcases the powerful spirit of connection brought about by radio. We are proud to be associated with the awards and believe that together we can continue to ride the waves of progress, which highlights our commitment to leaving no-one behind in a connected world.”
Taryn Westoby, GM: events for Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards, said: “The power that radio has in reaching every corner of South Africa is unparalleled, and keeping the medium of radio alive is essential. The purpose of the awards goes beyond recognising individual achievement. It’s about celebrating the talent that vibrates in every radio wave, touching the hearts and minds of our unique and diverse nation. These awards contribute to the growth of this industry and highlight the profound influence of radio in shaping our cultural landscape.”
For a comprehensive list of winners, visit www.radioawards.co.za and follow the hashtag #TelkomRadioAwards.
The awards acknowledge not only the on-air personalities but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.
