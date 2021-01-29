Market segmentation: SA 2021 socioeconomic measure reality check

This, coupled with the increase in African languages as “home language”, highlights the over-reliance of advertisers on English and Afrikaans for communication and the need for marketers to develop a more agile approach to planning and measuring return on investment on a regional basis.

A media campaign that is restricted to the big three metros will only address just over half the consumers in SEM C4 and only one in three in the big middle market (SEM C3).

What is also important to note is that one in five (22%) of SEM C1 consumer have their homes in metropolitan areas.

Eighty-three percent of SEM C5 lives in free-standing houses with the balance living in cluster homes or apartments. Homes in SEM C1 are characterised by a high incidence of traditional huts (27%), shacks (25%) and some RDP houses (12%). In rural areas, 42% of all SEM C1 adults live in a traditional hut, whereas in metropolitan areas 62% of the SEM C1 segment and 32% of SEM C4 live in a temporary structure or shack.

There are fewer indicators that better illustrate SA’s alarming disparate wealth distribution than dwelling structures. This is a critical variable in the SEM segmentation weightings.

Whilst most consumers across the spectrum have access to electricity in the home, only 1% of SEM C1 has access to running water in the home.

Less than 1% of households have a flushing toilet in the home compared to 51% in SEM C3. It is only from SEM C4 that the incidence of flush toilets in the home increases to more than 90%.

Mobility is a critical limitation for those living at the bottom end of the market and particularly for those in rural areas. According to the Outdoor Measurement Council Road survey the average South African visits about four distinct destinations in any week. This remains consistent across the full SEM spectrum. Access to transport is however a major axis of polarisation.

Only 1% of SEM C1 has a motor in the household compared to 98% for SEM C5. This does not mean that people at the lower end of the SEM spectrum are totally homebound. When leaving the home 49% of SEM C1 travel in a car each week and they also have the highest incidence of minibus-taxi usage of all the SEM segments.

What varies is the nature of the out-of-home event and the destination itself. Forty percent of SEM C1 travel to a place of worship each week compared to only 29% in SEM C5. Visiting friends is a consistent travel activity, averaging about 46% in the lower SEM clusters declining at the top-end (SEM C4: 42% and SEM C5: 40%). This reliance on external transport highlights the importance of remote communication.

Even in SEM C1, 85% of consumers have a mobile phone compared to only 61% with a TV set. The ubiquitous nature of the mobile phone and the high incidence of these devices in even the most remote and impoverished communities represents the single most important media opportunity for marketers and advertisers in SA.

About the Ebony+Ivory Marketing Segmentation SA series

Drawing data and insights from the most recently published industry database PAMS 2019 (released April 2020) and the Nielsen Fusion Study 2020 (released November 2020), Ebony+Ivory interrogates the SEM model through the following four lenses in the Ebony+Ivory Marketing Segmentation SA series: People and Places; Purchasing Power; Products; and Platforms.

This article was paid for by Ebony+Ivory.