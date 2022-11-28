2022 Radio Awards winners announced

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in the Campus, Community, Public Broadcast Service, Commercial Licence, podcast and internet radio sections
SA’s radio industry came out in full force on Saturday at the prestigious 2022 Radio Awards gala dinner. Now in its 12th year, the Radio Awards are South Africa’s most prestigious radio broadcast awards, recognising the personalities at the microphone as well as those operating behind the scenes to produce radio of the highest quality.
This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in the Campus, Community, Public Broadcast Service (PBS), Commercial Licence, podcast and internet radio sections.
The Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and Tuks FM (Campus). Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions, which indicated innovation, audience growth, community outreach and general achievements, as well as their “x-factor”.
Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor were inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
Aaron Masemola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke were inducted as Bright Stars.
Rorisang Mkhumbeni was the recipient of the Bursary Award.
In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, more than 1.1-million public votes made 2022 a record year for audience participation. The MyStation – Most Votes award went to Hot 102.7FM, while the My Station – Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.
“We would like to congratulate all the winners, finalists and talented professionals in the radio industry for their hard work, resilience and dedication to the medium. Special thanks to the advisory board and judges for their commitment and time in listening to thousands of hours of submissions. Being able to celebrate the success of the radio industry at an in-person event once again has been a highlight,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.
The Radio Awards 2022 results were audited by BDO South Africa.
To view the complete list of winners, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.
The big take-out: 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus) are the 2022 Station of the Year Radio Awards winners.
