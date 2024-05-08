The polls are open — and what it means for brands

It’s less than a month until South Africans head to the polls and the sense of anticipation is palpable; across the country people are bracing for a possible turning point in the political landscape and now, more than ever, they are seeking stability against a backdrop of uncertainty. As a result, we’re seeing a profound shift in their expectations of brands.
According to WE’s Brands in Motion research, about 92% of South Africans believe all brands should invest to make the world a better place. While this level of expectation among local consumers is nothing new, what is changing is where and how they want to see that investment materialise. Though aspirations of social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion remain essential foundational elements of a strong corporate reputation, other urgent, more personal concerns surrounding the cost of living, climate change, employee welfare and AI have leapt to the top of the agenda.
We’re already seeing forward-thinking brands going above and beyond the mould of cookie-cutter corporate social responsibility and stepping into the breach where there is a lack of trust in the government to deliver. Just recently, the Shoprite Group publicised its role in curbing local crime and keeping shoppers safe, saying that its private police force had successfully secured thousands of hours of jail time for criminals over the past few years. And in April, when the Western Cape was hit by severe storms, it was again retailers such as Shoprite, Checkers and Woolworths that quickly took action to aid those affected.
In a country where people are disproportionately affected by economic and environmental factors such as unemployment and climate change, it’s perhaps not surprising to see expectations around everyday concerns having an impact on corporate reputation more significantly than in other parts of the world.
Consider these findings around the top three consumer concerns in South Africa:
Cost of living
A company that provides pay and benefits that allow people to provide for themselves and their families scores high on its reputation among local consumers.
South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world at 32.9%, so there is a great need for brands to address the cost of living so that those employed can help support their families.
Employer-employee relations are a top priority for people in South Africa, and the best way for brands to bolster this is to pay attention to employee support and ensure their income can sustain them. In the survey, 66% said it matters if an employer does not do enough to support their staff for health care and/or mental health.
Climate change
A commitment to environmental responsibility is also becoming more important for a company’s reputation. WE’s survey found that 58% of respondents say the issue is increasingly vital.
This is particularly the case in a country such as South Africa, where climate change will hit those in poverty the hardest. From dire water shortages in the Western Cape to ravaging floods in KwaZulu-Natal, we’ve felt the impact already.
At the same time, however, it’s vital for companies not to come across as condescending or preachy in a nation where unemployment is staggeringly high. People are concerned about social issues and climate change, but they also are struggling to make ends meet. It is critical for a brand to navigate this delicate balance with both sensibility and sensitivity.
People are concerned about social issues and climate change, but they also are struggling to make ends meet
AI
AI will be particularly disruptive in South Africa, where unemployment is high and a large portion of the workforce is unskilled labour.
To minimise job displacement, it will be necessary for employers to invest in long-term development, training and upskilling.
Whether or not a company provides opportunities for employees to learn and advance in their careers is critical to their good reputation among both workers and prospective customers. Almost 60% of local respondents to WE’s survey said that providing better training and career development programmes than other organisations is key to proving that employees truly are a top priority.
Three ways to win over sceptical consumers
So how do brands communicate effectively against a backdrop of evolving expectations?
Instead of trying to sell their products, brands should begin by engaging with empathy and compassion, acknowledging the challenges that people face. Through transparent communication and data, they can demonstrate tangible impact on current and emerging issues. In fact, 72% of South Africans value transparent data the most.
Second, when investing in issues, companies should focus on long-term commitment to a single cause, as preferred by local consumers. Taking on too many new causes can quickly place brands in the hot seat. Just last year we saw Woolworths under scrutiny for a new gay pride initiative, with commentators questioning whether the move was about solidarity or profit.
Finally, brands need to show their values and commitment to their employees and the social issues that affect them. In the survey, 94% of South Africans agreed this was important, and 87% said that brands have a moral obligation to engage with societal issues when it affects their employees.
In South Africa, the stakes are high for brands as expectations shift towards more personal and immediate concerns. Amid rising anxiety over socioeconomic threats, it is crucial for brands to strike a balance between previous communications priorities and emerging stakeholder needs. By leaning into urgent issues such as the cost of living, sustainability, employee welfare and AI, brands can play a critical role in alleviating anxiety and finding solutions to ongoing threats. The polls are open, and the time to invest in a more compassionate campaign is now.
The big take-out:
Brands need to lean into urgent issues such as cost of living, sustainability, employee welfare and AI and invest in more compassionate campaigns.
Sarah Gooding is MD at WE Communications South Africa.
