How savvy creativity brought new ways of bringing Nando's peri-peri to the people

Covid-19 and SA’s nationwide lockdown hit the restaurant industry hard. For Nando’s it was clear that even after lockdown, there would be no return to business as usual. So in true Nando’s fashion some savvy creativity brought new ways of bringing peri-peri to the people.

General manager of digital marketing Darren Hampton says, “There are always opportunities to innovate and a changing environment does not necessarily change our desires, it simply changes the way we fulfil them. Our customers still want our chicken, and we want to serve it to them. So, we found a way!”

He says that Nando’s has used every opportunity to bring ideas to life that would otherwise have not been priorities in pre-pandemic times. Starting at level 5 of the lockdown, when all restaurants had to remain closed, the home of peri-peri wasted no time. The Nando’s app was customised to give people the ability to purchase Nando’s vouchers which could be redeemed as soon as restaurants were reopened.

Not only did this help keep sales flowing, but it also allowed the restaurant chain to raise more than R1m for the Solidarity Fund — a public benefit organisation with a mandate to support the national health response and contribute to humanitarian relief efforts in SA’s fight against the impact of Covid-19.

Once level 3 of the lockdown was announced, Nando’s was quick to give South Africans a safe, sanitised and almost contactless takeaway experience by launching Kerbside Collection. “The pandemic didn’t curtail SA’s enthusiasm for peri-peri, so launching a channel that gets flame-grilled chicken into the hands and stomachs of South Africans in the safest way possible became a priority for us,” says Hampton

Through Kerbside (affectionately nicknamed “Zwakala Sokulethela” meaning “You come to us and we bring it to you”) customers are given the option to order and pay through the Nando’s app or website, drive down to their local Nando’s and have their food brought to their car on a tray as they wait in a specially demarcated parking area at no extra cost including delivery fees.

Hampton believes that Kerbside will last beyond the pandemic, in fact, he expects it to grow. “It’s a convenient and cost-effective way for our customers to place their order and collect it without having to leave their car or touch a credit card machine.”

With the arrival of level 1 (and not a moment too soon) South Africans were finally allowed to walk in, sit down and eat at their favourite restaurant. However, the innovation didn’t stop as Nando’s endeavoured to take the contactless dine-in experience a step further. Menus became downloadable through a QR code and complimentary WiFi at Nando’s restaurants. Customers were then able to browse the menu on their smartphones rather than touching paper menus that are shared by other customers or moved from table to table.