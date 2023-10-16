2023 Radio Awards finalists have been announced

The finalists of the 2023 Radio Awards have been chosen for the categories Station of the Year, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners. The list of finalists is available at www.radioawards.co.za.
The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year there has been intense competition for the awards, which showcased the remarkable talent in the industry.
The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order) are as follows:
CAMPUS
STATION NAME
MFM 92.6
PUKFM 93.6
TUKS FM 107.2
UJFM 95.4
VOW FM
COMMUNITY
STATION NAME
GROOTFM 90.5
INANDA 88.4FM
MIX FM 93.8
PRETORIA FM
RADIO KHWEZI
PBS
STATION NAME
LOTUS FM
RSG
SAFM
UKHOZI FM
UMHLOBO WENENE FM
COMMERCIAL
STATION NAME
5FM
947
HOT 102.7 FM
KFM 94.5
METRO FM
The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards. To vie for this prestigious award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation. This motivation will be reviewed and scored by the advisory panel and should encompass the station’s innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and unique selling points. This will constitute the first half of a station’s final score. The second half of the final score will be determined by a the station’s success in the Radio Awards general categories.
Hall of Fame inductees are for those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years. This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are highly esteemed by the industry. They are:
INDUCTEE NAME
ALVIN PILLAY
ANDREW PIKE
KENNY MAISTRY
NIC DE JAGER
NOMTHUNZI VUZA
RAY WHITE
The Bright Star Award celebrates the contributions of people aged 26 years or younger who possess a deep understanding of and passion for the medium, respecting its history while shaping its future. This year’s Bright Star inductees are:
INDUCTEE NAME
CHRIS CHUENE
KGOMOTSO MONYAI
MTHOKOZISI MBELE
NELISWA CELE
NICK ARCHIBALD
The Radio Awards gala dinner will take place on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg. Tickets can be purchased through the Quicket booking link — https://qkt.io/qFKeYk — at R1,195 per person. Seats are limited, so book your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates on the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #SARadioAwards.
For inquiries about the 2023 South African Radio Awards, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa or visit the official website at www.radioawards.co.za
