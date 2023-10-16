News & Insights

2023 Radio Awards finalists have been announced

There has been intense competition for the awards this year, which showcased the remarkable talent in the industry

16 October 2023 - 14:56
Picture: 123RF/181862213
The finalists of the 2023 Radio Awards have been chosen for the categories  Station of the Year, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners. The list of finalists is available at www.radioawards.co.za.

The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year there has been intense competition for the awards, which showcased the remarkable talent in the industry. 

The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order) are as follows: 

 

CAMPUS 

STATION NAME

MFM 92.6 

PUKFM 93.6 

TUKS FM 107.2 

UJFM 95.4 

VOW FM 

 

COMMUNITY 

STATION NAME 

GROOTFM 90.5 

INANDA 88.4FM 

MIX FM 93.8 

PRETORIA FM 

RADIO KHWEZI 

 

PBS 

STATION NAME 

LOTUS FM 

RSG 

SAFM 

UKHOZI FM 

UMHLOBO WENENE FM 

 

COMMERCIAL 

STATION NAME 

5FM 

947 

HOT 102.7 FM 

KFM 94.5 

METRO FM 

The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards. To vie for this prestigious award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation. This motivation will be reviewed and scored by the advisory panel and should encompass the station’s innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and unique selling points. This will constitute the first half of a station’s final score. The second half of the final score will be determined by a the station’s success in the Radio Awards general categories. 

Hall of Fame inductees are for those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years. This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are highly esteemed by the industry. They are:

INDUCTEE NAME 

ALVIN PILLAY 

ANDREW PIKE 

KENNY MAISTRY 

NIC DE JAGER 

NOMTHUNZI VUZA 

RAY WHITE 

The Bright Star Award celebrates the contributions of people aged 26 years or younger who possess a deep understanding of and passion for the medium, respecting its history while shaping its future. This year’s Bright Star inductees are:

INDUCTEE NAME 

CHRIS CHUENE 

KGOMOTSO MONYAI 

MTHOKOZISI MBELE 

NELISWA CELE 

NICK ARCHIBALD 

The Radio Awards gala dinner will take place on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg. Tickets can be purchased through the Quicket booking link — https://qkt.io/qFKeYk — at R1,195 per person. Seats are limited, so book your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates on the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #SARadioAwards. 

For inquiries about the 2023 South African Radio Awards, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa or visit the official website at www.radioawards.co.za 

2023 Radio Awards general category finalists have been named

Altogether 85 winners will be awarded on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg
1 week ago

2022 Radio Awards winners announced

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in the Campus, Community, Public Broadcast Service, Commercial Licence, podcast and ...
10 months ago
