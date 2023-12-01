Everlytic's new head of channel sales ready for the challenge

There’s a new force to reckon with at Everlytic as tech stalwart Zuraida Smail has stepped into the head of channel sales role.

The channel sales department falls under the sales umbrella at SA's largest digital messaging platform.

“Channel sales penetrates into a market where small and medium enterprises [SMEs] sell our products to other companies or spaces,” says Smail.

As an advocate for growing SMEs, heading up this department is ideal for the seasoned strategic manager who brings a wealth of sales skills and 15 years’ experience in the information and communication technology sector.