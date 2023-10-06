News & Insights

2023 Radio Awards general category finalists have been named

Altogether 85 winners will be awarded on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg

06 October 2023 - 11:53
Picture: 123RF/TZIDO
Now in its 13th year, the Radio Awards continue to honour excellence in the categories of Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements.

The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a panel of more than 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the awards. To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM radio, (excluding those in the internet radio category) between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.

To view the complete list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories, visit www.radioawards.co.za.

Taryn Westoby, general manager of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, has expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists. She says: “We applaud the hard work, resilience and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony.”

The names of finalists in the categories Station of the Year, My Station, Most Votes, Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star and Station Manager’s Choice will be announced on October 11 2023.

The Radio Awards ceremony, which will take place on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg, promises to be a great event at which 85 prestigious awards will be presented. Tickets will be available for purchase from October 9 2023.

For more information visit www.radioawards.co.za. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates about the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #SARadioAwards. For inquiries about the 2023 awards contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa

It’s time for listeners to vote for South Africa’s No 1 radio station

Join the conversation by using the hashtags #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards
2 months ago

Entries open for 2023 Radio Awards

Here’s everything you need to know about registering and submitting your entry
5 months ago

2022 Radio Awards winners announced

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in the Campus, Community, Public Broadcast Service, Commercial Licence, podcast and ...
10 months ago
