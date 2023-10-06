Now in its 13th year, the Radio Awards continue to honour excellence in the categories of Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements.
The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a panel of more than 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the awards. To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM radio, (excluding those in the internet radio category) between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.
To view the complete list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories, visit www.radioawards.co.za.
Taryn Westoby, general manager of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, has expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists. She says: “We applaud the hard work, resilience and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony.”
The names of finalists in the categories Station of the Year, My Station, Most Votes, Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star and Station Manager’s Choice will be announced on October 11 2023.
The Radio Awards ceremony, which will take place on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg, promises to be a great event at which 85 prestigious awards will be presented. Tickets will be available for purchase from October 9 2023.
For more information visit www.radioawards.co.za. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates about the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #SARadioAwards. For inquiries about the 2023 awards contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa
2023 Radio Awards general category finalists have been named
Altogether 85 winners will be awarded on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg
Now in its 13th year, the Radio Awards continue to honour excellence in the categories of Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements.
The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a panel of more than 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the awards. To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM radio, (excluding those in the internet radio category) between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.
To view the complete list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories, visit www.radioawards.co.za.
Taryn Westoby, general manager of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, has expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists. She says: “We applaud the hard work, resilience and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony.”
The names of finalists in the categories Station of the Year, My Station, Most Votes, Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star and Station Manager’s Choice will be announced on October 11 2023.
The Radio Awards ceremony, which will take place on December 2 2023, in Parktown, Joburg, promises to be a great event at which 85 prestigious awards will be presented. Tickets will be available for purchase from October 9 2023.
For more information visit www.radioawards.co.za. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates about the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #SARadioAwards. For inquiries about the 2023 awards contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa
It’s time for listeners to vote for South Africa’s No 1 radio station
Entries open for 2023 Radio Awards
2022 Radio Awards winners announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.