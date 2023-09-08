Razor PR launches first AI governance framework for agencies and clients

Razor PR, M&C Saatchi SA's public relations, strategic communications and reputation management agency, has announced the launch of the county's first artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework and risk assessment model.

“New tools have been developed to address the gap in ethical management and implementation of AI in the creative industry. The use of AI has accelerated quickly over the last year, but what has not kept pace is the management of ethics, governance and risk in the work undertaken for clients,” says Chris Lazley, partner & executive creative director at Razor PR.

“Razor is committed to lift the quality of work in the PR profession. It’s vital for the industry to take a stand on key issues and themes that have an existential impact on our future. Setting a new standard for responsible AI utilisation in the communications industry is not just a consideration — it’s the right thing to do. Clients charge Razor PR with managing reputation and the industry needs to meet them with the same level of trust and candour in an ever-evolving landscape of AI,” says Dustin Chick, partner & MD at Razor PR.