Razor PR launches first AI governance framework for agencies and clients
The new policy is a compass for ethical, transparent and effective AI implementation
Razor PR, M&C Saatchi SA's public relations, strategic communications and reputation management agency, has announced the launch of the county's first artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework and risk assessment model.
“New tools have been developed to address the gap in ethical management and implementation of AI in the creative industry. The use of AI has accelerated quickly over the last year, but what has not kept pace is the management of ethics, governance and risk in the work undertaken for clients,” says Chris Lazley, partner & executive creative director at Razor PR.
“Razor is committed to lift the quality of work in the PR profession. It’s vital for the industry to take a stand on key issues and themes that have an existential impact on our future. Setting a new standard for responsible AI utilisation in the communications industry is not just a consideration — it’s the right thing to do. Clients charge Razor PR with managing reputation and the industry needs to meet them with the same level of trust and candour in an ever-evolving landscape of AI,” says Dustin Chick, partner & MD at Razor PR.
The agency's new policy will serve as a compass, guiding it and its clients towards ethical and effective AI implementation. It has already been included in the contracts of all Razor’s staff and in the master agreements that govern the relationship Razor has with its clients.
“While AI offers a range of opportunities across industries, it also presents complex risks. These risks include the spreading of mis- and disinformation — a growing concern in the PR industry — and data privacy issues. Razor's AI governance framework anticipates and mitigates these potential challenges to protect its clients’ reputations and build trust in the industry and public,” says Lazley.
“At the heart of the policy is a principles-based approach, which empowers professionals to make informed and ethical decisions. This is guided by eight interconnected principles that ensure the ethical use of AI, which include prioritising human needs, maintaining accountability, and fostering transparency.”
In addition, a risk modelled rubric has been developed as a practical tool for translating these values into actionable guidelines and benchmarks. This rubric takes the form of a series of yes/no questions related to the use of a specific AI tool, in turn generating a risk rating from low to high depending on the answers.
“The AI governance framework is committed to harness the power of AI to foster powerful conversations, while safeguarding human-centric values,” says Jacques Burger, founding partner & group CEO at M&C Saatchi SA.
“In making it open-source, the agency wants to proactively addresses the multifaceted risks associated with AI by emphasising transparency, accountability, comprehension, responsibility, sustainability and privacy in the industry. By putting these principles into practice, we aim to lead by example and ensure that AI technologies are used responsibly and ethically.”
Looking ahead
The AI governance framework is a testament to Razor PR's dedication to advancing communications while being a responsible steward of AI technology. Razor has also dedicated itself to reviewing and updating its policy to remain relevant and responsive to the ever-changing AI landscape.
The framework has been developed in conjunction with Emile Ormond, a PhD candidate at Unisa, who is completing his research on the risk governance of AI ethics. The framework has also been moderated by global communications advisory and veteran, Stephen Waddington, who is completing his PhD at Leeds Business School.
This article was sponsored by M&C Saatchi Group SA.