Africa is the planet’s creative hotspot

Africa is not the continent of poverty, war, corruption or dictators. We are not the starving children, the lack of development or the home of handouts. We are the continent of Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, William Kentridge and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. We gave the world Safi Faye, Ousmane Sembène, Malick Sidibé and Seydou Keïta.
No longer “the dark continent”, we are taking charge of change. Now we are Burna Boy, Trevor Noah, Aliko Dangote, Davido, Abiy Ahmed and Sadio Mané. We are taking our place on the global stage in business, the arts, sport and culture and the rest of the world is realising that we are a population of 1.4-billion people to be admired.
A report by the UN Development Programme indicates that Africa’s share of the global creative economy remains low, accounting for only about 2.9% of global creative goods exports, representing $58.4bn — less than 1% of the continent’s GDP. Yet the report says: “Africa’s diverse population and rich cultural heritage have helped its creative industries gain global recognition.”
Entertainment giants like Netflix and Warner Music Group are recognising the potential of the African market as a source of talent and content and are actively seeking to capture a share of this market. The creative sector in Africa is an economic force, and contributes to preserving and promoting African cultural heritage and fostering social cohesion.
African filmmakers, actors, writers, creators, musicians and other artists must seize the opportunity to promote African culture and heritage on continental and global platforms. Similarly, African countries need to do more to support local creatives and ensure that African audiences are more aware of and consume more creative and cultural products and services from Africa.
Africa’s cultures — the continent has 54 sovereign countries, each home to millions of people from tens of thousands of tribes, speaking more than 2,000 languages and countless dialects — bear out our diversity. Anyone — Western media in particular — who paints Africa as home to a monolithic culture shows zero understanding of the colours, patterns, songs, history, culture and art of the tribes that were forming civilisations, organised learning environments and building cities while Europe was lacing its exploring boots. The US has 50 stars on its flag and the EU is made up of 27 countries, but nobody assigns North Carolina and California or Italy and Finland to homogeneous cultural zones.
There’s a disconnect there: there’s immense growth potential in Africa’s creative power, largely due to a growing youth population, increasing urbanisation and a rising middle class with changing consumption patterns, but the work is undervalued. The reality is that we’re sitting on a gold mine in Africa. Goldman Sachs estimates that Nigeria’s GDP is expected to grow at anaverage annual rate of 6.2%from 2020 to 2075, reaching $15.3-trillion by the end of the period, making it the fifth-largest economy in the world, behind China, India, the US and Indonesia.
The growth and development of African countries gives rise to challenges which need to be solved — and the solutions often need to be creative, so we need our creatives
Our labour force is plentiful — and hungry for opportunity — and cheap, relative to the global cost of living, without exploiting workers. African creatives are in huge demand in global markets because of their quality and expertise, proving more cost-effective hires than creatives from other parts of the world, again, due to the comparative cost of living.
I’m not advocating for underpaying African creatives on a global scale, but rather illustrating the potential for growth once our people have a foot in the global door. There’s also an argument for paying African creatives better on their home continent, to improve their standard of living and retain them, rather than having them depart our shores in search of a more financially sustainable life.
Another reason for resisting this “cultural kidnapping” is to retain African talent in Africa. Global companies claim to offer better living opportunities — and for many, that will be true — but the compensation on offer in the East or West matches the standard of living there, which largely only sees skilled African creatives shift horizontally while cutting out their roots.
The growth and development of African countries gives rise to challenges which need to be solved — and the solutions often need to be creative, so we need our creatives. Whether actuaries with an interest in African cinema or BAs with economic acumen, we solve our problems our own way and can lead the world in showing that the available pegs and holes needn’t predetermine the outcome. The best ideas come from the need to solve complex problems — what applies in the advertising world applies in the financial, commercial and engineering sectors. It’s why we have form and function and there are few solutions where each is applied without a dash of the other.
Creativity’s effect is exponentially amplified when married with data to deliver unexpected insights. Our agency’s mission is to leverage data to uncover essential local African insights to create local, relevant, needle-shifting creative that speaks to global audiences. We want to be part of driving a new diaspora where African ideas and solutions, rather than our people, find homes in other parts of the world.
Ciaran McKivergan is the founder and MDat 8909 Digital.
Africa is the planet's creative hotspot
