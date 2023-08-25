Masego Motsogi appointed MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg
With a wealth of experience and a passion for creativity, she joins a group of dynamic and powerful women leaders
M&C Saatchi Group SA has appointed well-known industry leader and veteran, Masego Motsogi, as the incoming MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg.
Motsogi joins the agency from TBWA (where she led MTN and Windhoek campaigns) with over six years as MD at 99c JHB and Grid Worldwide, and a number of previous roles in advertising and marketing.
She joins a group of dynamic and powerful women leaders and becomes the fifth female at MD level across the seven agencies in the M&C Saatchi Group. This is in addition to the 60% women who make up the collective senior leadership of M&C Saatchi Abel.
“The people with the best people win" has always been the most foundational aspect of our culture. We see the best in the excellence of their craft, but equally we see the best in their values and culture. Masego is the epitome of this and will be an important addition to the agency's powerful leadership team,” says Jacques Burger, founding partner and CEO of M&C Saatchi Group SA.
A deep passion for creativity, and an unparalleled passion for people. These are my personal passions and I can’t wait to make magic in both these spacesMasego Motsogi, MD, M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg
“I have always admired M&C Saatchi Abel as an agency that produces some of the most remarkable work in the industry. More than that, I have always admired the values its people and leaders have demonstrated in making this work come to life. It is one of the greatest privileges of my career to join this team, and lead the Joburg agency,” says Motsogi.
“Throughout the process, I walked away from every interaction with a deep sense of comfort that these are the types of people I want to work with. We share the passion for craft, the unparalleled power of creativity, and the impact we can and should have as industry leaders in empowering our talented people. It’s just that: a deep passion for creativity, and an unparalleled passion for people. These are my personal passions and I can’t wait to make magic in both these spaces.”
Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief diversity officer of the M&C Saatchi Group and head of strategy in Joburg, says: “I am so excited to work with Masego as part of the Joburg leadership team. She brings with her a passion for work and the people that speak directly to how we see the world. I’m equally excited to see how this translates to our clients as we drive deeper thinking, creativity and a passion for excellence.”
Motsogi officially joins M&C Saatchi Abel on October 2 2023.
This article was sponsored by M&C Saatchi Abel.