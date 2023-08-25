Masego Motsogi appointed MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg

M&C Saatchi Group SA has appointed well-known industry leader and veteran, Masego Motsogi, as the incoming MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg.

Motsogi joins the agency from TBWA (where she led MTN and Windhoek campaigns) with over six years as MD at 99c JHB and Grid Worldwide, and a number of previous roles in advertising and marketing.

She joins a group of dynamic and powerful women leaders and becomes the fifth female at MD level across the seven agencies in the M&C Saatchi Group. This is in addition to the 60% women who make up the collective senior leadership of M&C Saatchi Abel.

“The people with the best people win" has always been the most foundational aspect of our culture. We see the best in the excellence of their craft, but equally we see the best in their values and culture. Masego is the epitome of this and will be an important addition to the agency's powerful leadership team,” says Jacques Burger, founding partner and CEO of M&C Saatchi Group SA.