SA employees are sticking to hybrid work

Work from home was a necessity during the Covid lockdown, and it showed that knowledge workers could maintain productivity levels surrounded by their families, pets and creature comforts.

Since then, corporations have made a concerted effort to get people back in the office, touting the benefits of in-person interactions and consistent immersion in company culture.

As a counterpoint, many employees have advocated for hybrid solutions, and workplace flexibility has become a leading factor in attracting and retaining talent.

“It turns out that hybrid work is surprisingly sticky among South African mid- to top-end earners. Traditionally, work from home has mostly been the preserve of those who are self-employed,” says Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp’s director of storytelling.

“There are, of course, jobs that are strictly bound to the workplace such as healthcare practitioners, manufacturing and hospitality employees, and retail store managers, but many knowledge workers and corporate managers can do a lot of their work just as well from home. It seems that the pandemic gave many more people the opportunity to experience work from home, and a lot of them like it.”

BrandMapp first measured the work from home trend in 2022 and found that a staggering 56% of employed adults were either still permanently working from home or going into the office part time.