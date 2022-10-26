M&C Saatchi grows leadership group, unlocks connected creative solutions

M&C Saatchi Group SA has appointed long-time partner and group co-founder Jacques Burger as CEO, with Mike Abel assuming the role of executive chair. The group has experienced significant growth over the last two years and, as a result, the leadership was expanded.

Abel, who is a part of the global executive committee of M&C Saatchi Plc, will be able to focus more on his global portfolio with his move to the executive chair. This role includes driving the group’s overall creative product and engaging with the SA team on key initiatives and high-level projects.

“Over the last 12 years M&C Saatchi Group SA has focused on building an agency founded on strong values, deep smarts and meaningful client partnerships,” says Abel. “The group’s expansion gives the agency an ability to unlock powerful and connected creative solutions for the challenges clients face.”

Incoming CEO Burger says, “This is a new chapter of radical collaboration across the M&C Saatchi Group and the multiple disciplines and solutions they each bring. The ability to connect these opportunities while constantly and relentlessly applying our trademark approach of 'brutal simplicity of thought' is a powerful proposition. It is where the future of communication lies and will deliver greater value to clients.”