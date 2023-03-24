Breakdown at Tiffany’s: have brands forgotten how to turn customers into fans?

I must confess that I do love gifts, but I equally love giving gifts. There is something really rewarding about taking the time to find someone special a gift you just know they will love.

My eldest daughter, also now a teenager, has always had her heart set on a classic silver pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. With her 14th birthday approaching, I decided it was time to make a special trip to Europe even more special by buying her one.

We popped into the beautiful Tiffany’s store, excitement at an all-time high, and patiently waited our turn to be served. Eventually, almost unable to contain herself, my daughter explained to the sales assistant exactly what she was looking for. Her polite response? “No dear, we don’t sell the silver ones in the store any more, only the gold ones. If you want the silver one, you need to buy it online.”

Though almost impossible to ignore my daughter’s disappointment, my thoughts immediately went to the LVMH acquisition of Tiffany’s and I couldn’t help but wonder if this was part of its strategy to move the brand more upmarket again. And if so, was it a good idea? At what point does accessible interfere with aspirational, and can the two coexist? But that’s a conversation for another article.

Back to my disappointed daughter. Always in fixing mode, I told her as we left the store that we could just order it online and have it delivered to the hotel. Much to my surprise she responded, “No dad, I don’t think I want it any more. I wanted to buy it in the store. I wanted to watch them wrap it, put a ribbon around the beautiful blue box and into a bag and then walk out the store with my Tiffany’s shopper. Having it delivered at the hotel isn’t going to be the same.” She wanted the experience associated with the brand almost as much as she wanted the product itself.