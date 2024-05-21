News & Insights

Let Everlytic take the load off your marketing team

Supercharge your business's email marketing efforts by outsourcing them to Everlytic's Digital Services team

21 May 2024 - 09:01
Sponsored
Everlytic's Digital Services team can create, send and manage email marketing campaigns on behalf of your business. Picture: Supplied via Everlytic
Did you know that leading bulk communication platform Everlytic has a Digital Services team that can take the load off marketers by building and sending effective email campaigns for them?

Digital Services team lead Noelene Miakista says that her team can add a lot of value to clients' marketing campaigns. 

“We act as a force multiplier for our clients, whether it’s by helping them manage their email sends directly, building bespoke email templates for them, or importing large contact lists on their behalf. Basically, we become an extension of their marketing team,” says Miakista. 

Everlytic's Digital Services team acts as a force multiplier for our clients
Noelene Miakista, Digital Services team lead at Everlytic

Everlytic’s Digital Services team is a subset of the company’s Client Relationship Management (CRM) department and was formed when it became clear clients needed campaign support services. 

“My team works in close collaboration with the CRM team to create a dynamic that honours the client’s requirements while adding the maximum amount of value to the relationship,” says Miakista.

This assertion is echoed by Andrea Tickner, Everlytic's regional client relationship manager for Cape Town. “These two departments help clients resolve issues, so they can get to the business of communicating effectively. Everlytic’s combined client support teams are our clients’ greatest cheerleader towards digital marketing success.”

Until the end of May 2024, Everlytic has a special offer to help businesses supercharge their digital communication. Sign up for the basic, professional or advanced package and receive a helping hand from the Digital Services team for free. 

Contact sales@everlytic.com or reach out to Everlytic’s Digital Services team to request a demo.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic. 

