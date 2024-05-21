Let Everlytic take the load off your marketing team

Did you know that leading bulk communication platform Everlytic has a Digital Services team that can take the load off marketers by building and sending effective email campaigns for them?

Digital Services team lead Noelene Miakista says that her team can add a lot of value to clients' marketing campaigns.

“We act as a force multiplier for our clients, whether it’s by helping them manage their email sends directly, building bespoke email templates for them, or importing large contact lists on their behalf. Basically, we become an extension of their marketing team,” says Miakista.