Sylvester Chauke: Modelled his own agency on the best management examples from his career. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
DNA Brand Architects has won the Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award for the third year running at the Prism Awards for industry excellence.
Says Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA: “Our Tastic Rice and Nivea campaigns created powerful conversations that resonated deeply with consumers and delivered strong results.”
In the separate Bookmarks Awards for digital innovation, Ogilvy has won 13 Pixel trophies, including the top honour for Purpose-led Marketing for its client Cadbury’s “Homegrown Stories” — an integrated platform providing South Africans with the opportunity to share stories, inspiring a love for reading among children.
DNA Brand Architects comes out on top
DNA Brand Architects has won the Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award for the third year running at the Prism Awards for industry excellence.
Says Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA: “Our Tastic Rice and Nivea campaigns created powerful conversations that resonated deeply with consumers and delivered strong results.”
In the separate Bookmarks Awards for digital innovation, Ogilvy has won 13 Pixel trophies, including the top honour for Purpose-led Marketing for its client Cadbury’s “Homegrown Stories” — an integrated platform providing South Africans with the opportunity to share stories, inspiring a love for reading among children.
The evolution of public relations
Winning the hearts of consumers through local relevance
Cheers to DNA Brand Architects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.