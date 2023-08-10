News & Insights

DNA Brand Architects comes out on top

10 August 2023 - 05:00
Sylvester Chauke: Modelled his own agency on the best management examples from his career. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Sylvester Chauke: Modelled his own agency on the best management examples from his career. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

DNA Brand Architects has won the Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award for the third year running at the Prism Awards for industry excellence.

Says Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA: “Our Tastic Rice and Nivea campaigns created powerful conversations that resonated deeply with consumers and delivered strong results.”

In the separate Bookmarks Awards for digital innovation, Ogilvy has won 13 Pixel trophies, including the top honour for Purpose-led Marketing for its client Cadbury’s “Homegrown Stories” — an integrated platform providing South Africans with the opportunity to share stories, inspiring a love for reading among children.

