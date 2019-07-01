Winning the hearts of consumers through local relevance

DNA Brand Architects recently won the SA Campaign of the Year prize at the Prism Awards for a five -part digital series it had created for Lion Lager. In response to the challenge of reintroducing an “old” brand to a young audience and making it relevant, this agency chose a culturally relevant concept that would resonate with the target audience: the payment of lobola.

“The series focuses on the story of a young man, Sipho, who cannot afford to pay the lobola for the young lady he wants to marry. It follows his and his family’s journey as they negotiate and navigate the lobola payment,” explains DNA Brand Architects founder Sylvester Chauke.

Lion Lager is targeted at a predominantly black audience of younger consumers, aged 25 and over. Competition for alcohol brands in this space is stiff, says Chauke, and most companies adopt an aspirational approach, with glamorous club scenes and sophisticated people.

“Typically there are lots of bling and flash around alcohol advertising. However, we wanted Lion Lager to represent something more authentic that would engage our audience in conversation and that most of them would relate to, perhaps even understand and empathise with,” he says, adding that this approach worked well with the brand, which he describes as humble.