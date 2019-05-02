News & Insights

Cheers to DNA Brand Architects

DNA Brand Architects has won the campaign of the year trophy for its AB InBev Lion Lager digital series campaign

02 May 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

DNA Brand Architects has won the campaign of the year trophy for its AB InBev Lion Lager digital series campaign, iLobola Nge Bhubesi, at the annual Prism Awards, which recognise excellence in public relations.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to Robyn de Villiers, chair and CEO Africa at BCW. She was also recently named as the local champion of WPP Stella, an international leadership and networking group for women senior leaders across the global WPP network.

TBWA SA releases commercial advertising the rare Okavango Blue diamond

An evocative commercial advertising a rare diamond looks set to disrupt the way diamonds are marketed
News & Insights
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Generation Z is for self and the planet
News & Insights
2.
Cheers to DNA Brand Architects
News & Insights
3.
TBWA SA releases commercial advertising the rare ...
News & Insights
4.
Where a customer-centricity strategy should ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

From KFC to Liquid for Mike Middleton

News & Insights

Altron launches emotionally charged new commercial

News & Insights

Dove attempts to break beauty stereotypes

News & Insights

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris tops 2018 Creative Circle rankings

News & Insights

Brand SA makes marketing material available

News & Insights

King James scoops Best Digital Agency at 2019 Bookmarks Awards

News & Insights

Jerry Mpufane leaves Saatchi

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.