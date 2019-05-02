Cheers to DNA Brand Architects

DNA Brand Architects has won the campaign of the year trophy for its AB InBev Lion Lager digital series campaign, iLobola Nge Bhubesi, at the annual Prism Awards, which recognise excellence in public relations.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to Robyn de Villiers, chair and CEO Africa at BCW. She was also recently named as the local champion of WPP Stella, an international leadership and networking group for women senior leaders across the global WPP network.