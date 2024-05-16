WEBINAR | Crafting new marketing strategies in a cookie-free world

In an era where privacy reigns supreme, the digital advertising world faces one of its most seismic shifts: the phase-out of third-party cookies.

While Google may have pushed out its plan to have 100% of Chrome users cookie-free from 2024, this monumental change demands a re-evaluation of marketing strategies that have long relied on the precise targeting that third-party cookies provided.

Poised to be as impactful as the advent of social media, a cookie-less world leaves marketers at a crossroads, with traditional high-performance targeting methods becoming obsolete.