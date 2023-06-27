Hilarious ad highlights Tropika as being the 'smoooth' antidote to any rough situation

“Tropika has a heritage of nearly four decades, making it a unique part of many South African’s lives. We wanted to reignite this nostalgia and the brand love consumers hold dear to their hearts. Well known for its 'smoooth' taste, this commercial showcases how Tropika seamlessly fits into everyday reality, making everything just a little 'smooother',” says Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages business unit head.

“We needed to make the idea of 'smoooth' relevant to today’s South African youth, while still maintaining the brand’s island roots,” says Francois de Villiers, executive creative director at Joe Public.

“So we put ourselves in their shoes or rather, their car seat. We took one of the most daunting experiences they face, their driving test, accompanied by a few other infamous South African challenges, and gave it an island twist. Showing that no matter how rough things get, you can get through it, when sipping on the 'smoooth' life with Tropika.

“In Bryan van Niekerk, Asher Stoltz and Eduan van Jaarsveldt of Team Best, we found the perfect partners to bring the offbeat storytelling, understated humour and laid-back style of the islands to life and keep South Africans entertained and thirsty. [Big ups to Bryan who also composed the kiff music track.]”

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.