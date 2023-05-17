Joe Public duo ranked among world's top 100 chief creative officers

Joe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais have been listed on the Top 100 Chief Creative Officers list in the 2023 edition of The Drum's World Creative Rankings. The two were ranked in 75th and 78th position respectively.

The World Creative Rankings are a must-anticipated annual guide to the media and marketing industry's most-awarded agencies, brands, campaigns and people. Respected for their credibility, these rankings are compiled based on the results of 19 leading industry award programmes.

“Being recognised on a global scale alongside my creative partner, Pepe, is an extreme honour,” says Dyeshana, CCO and shareholder at Joe Public. “This ranking speaks to the phenomenal clients we have, who continually trust us to execute work that fosters growth for their brands.”

Like Dyeshana, Marais is no stranger to acclaim. The founding partner and group CCO of Joe Public United was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022 in recognition of his valuable contribution to the industry.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.