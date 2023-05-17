News & Insights

Joe Public duo ranked among world's top 100 chief creative officers

Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais honoured to be featured in the 2023 edition of The Drum's World Creative Rankings

17 May 2023 - 10:43
Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana of Joe Public
Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana of Joe Public
Image: Joe Public

Joe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais have been listed on the Top 100 Chief Creative Officers list in the 2023 edition of The Drum's World Creative Rankings. The two were ranked in 75th and 78th position respectively.

The World Creative Rankings are a must-anticipated annual guide to the media and marketing industry's most-awarded agencies, brands, campaigns and people. Respected for their credibility, these rankings are compiled based on the results of 19 leading industry award programmes.

“Being recognised on a global scale alongside my creative partner, Pepe, is an extreme honour,” says Dyeshana, CCO and shareholder at Joe Public. “This ranking speaks to the phenomenal clients we have, who continually trust us to execute work that fosters growth for their brands.”

Like Dyeshana, Marais is no stranger to acclaim. The founding partner and group CCO of Joe Public United was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022 in recognition of his valuable contribution to the industry.  

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

