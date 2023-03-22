Planting the seed of growth: Joe Public celebrates 25 years with 25 bursaries

This month, Joe Public proudly celebrates 25 years of growth in the SA advertising industry.

To mark the occasion, the organisation — currently ranked the largest independent and locally owned communication group in the country — is making a commitment to the next generation of creative talent.

“We are celebrating this milestone by living our purpose of growth, which has remained at the core of everything we've done over the years. We are grateful to be in a position to commit 25 bursaries for the next 25 years to support the growth and transformation of our industry,” says Pepe Marais, Joe Public’s co-founder and chief creative officer.

Joe Public launched in 1998 with a revolutionary takeaway advertising model, which was sold to an international holding company in 2001. The agency faced near bankruptcy in 2008, but gave everything to buy the business back in 2009.