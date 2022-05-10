Effective internal communication is the secret to sales success

It’s not what you say, but how you say it. And often, those who are closest to us are the last to know.

As communicators, our focus is often how best to reach external audiences: We devise campaigns for everything, from advertising and public relations to social media posts and newsletters, to serve clients best.

Engaging with a brand’s staff — who are elemental to its purpose and brand — is rarely given enough attention, even though they are a company’s biggest ambassadors and can be its greatest weakness.

Being intentional about internal communications plays a vital role in extending a brand and in helping staff feel more empowered, knowledgeable, connected and appreciated: factors that all tie into marketing and company culture.

Why does internal communications warrant such attention? It’s all about promoting effective communications among the people who make your organisation work. It involves producing and delivering messages and campaigns on behalf of management, as well as facilitating conversations with the people who make up the organisation.

Businesses that understand the power of strategic internal communication create a brand following from the inside out. As specialists in internal communication, creative agency DDB SA says staff are a brand’s most important audience.

Staff are often the first touchpoint for the public, which means when you’re dealing with businesses who boast thousands of staff members, you have the opportunity to make each one of them an ambassador for your brand — ambassadors that are invested in your business’s success and will work as hard as your advertising will.