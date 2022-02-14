Powerful campaign fights the scourge of female genital mutilation

Even though the World Health Organisation has declared female genital mutilation (FMG) to be a gross violation of the human rights of women and girls, every 10 seconds a girl around the world is subjected to this violent tradition.

This puts more than 3-million girls in danger — and estimates suggest the Covid pandemic may have far-reaching consequences, increasing the number of potential FGM victims by 2-million during the next decade.

In an effort to prevent this tradition from continuing undisturbed, a powerful campaign was created, together with FGM survivors, to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM on February 6 to encourage people to speak out against the practice.

World Vision Finland, an organisation that focuses on the needs and rights of children in developing countries, is the driving force behind the campaign. Its employees in Kenya and Somalia have reported a significant increase in the number of victims of FGM.