TBWA\South Africa proves having purpose brings rewards

TBWA\South Africa has committed its resources, time and expertise to cause marketing for years but in 2020, the agency doubled down on pro-bono work.

The agency also addressed the second pandemic, of gender-based violence in SA, which earned it five Cannes Lions for the “Blame No More” victim-blaming campaign. It pivoted its clients’ marketing and leveraged resources, time and expertise to put 550,000 pairs of school shoes on children's feet and provide 750,000 meals to people who were economically hit by the pandemic.

And TBWA\South Africa became the primary communication partner of the Solidarity Fund, set up to address the most urgent needs of the pandemic.

These campaigns did not “look” like charity: They were tangible expressions of purpose that the client, staff and customers could be a part of.

TBWA\South Africa group CEO Luca Gallarelli, says: “We’re delighted to receive this latest accolade just a week after winning a Glass Lion for change at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. We believe in the power of creativity to act as a force for good and, more importantly, a force for change. Producing purposeful work for our clients that makes a postive impact on our continent, is what drives us.”

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg’s chief creative officer Pete Khoury says: “Brands and agencies that are doing more than they're saying, are building their businesses for future success.”

As a creative company, TBWA\South Africa gives up a lot of time, resources and energy into projects of this nature, annually.

“We use the power of storytelling, not just to build brands and sell products, but also to bring into awareness narratives that can impact society in positive ways. That can create real change,” Khoury says.

Ntombizamasala Hlophe, strategy director at Yellowwood, says, “Not many of us had an opportunity to do something about the pandemic. MTN had the bravery to respond with a single-minded focus on mask-wearing.

“That focus really liberated us to explore the most motivating reasons for wearing a mask; reasons that while universal could have a standout meaning in Africa.”

This article was paid for by TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris.