‘Hamba ngesandla sokunxele!’ Nissan and TBWA’s Zulu-language Waze wins at Loeries

How does a car manufacturer hack an internationally popular navigation app to provide a previously unconsidered SA market with unique tech aimed at keeping them safe on the road?

Enter Nissan Shwii — a downloadable series of Zulu-language audio commands compatible for use on the Waze navigation platform.

Waze is used by more than 800,000 drivers in SA, or 100,000 daily, and offers real-time traffic reports and optimal route selections in 98 language options — including Arabic, Mandarin, “Boy Band” and “Batman”.

Zulu, though the most widely spoken language in SA (by 20.6% of the population), is not on offer.

“We wanted to change that in a way that would place the Nissan brand in culture and unlock potent value for them,” says Carl Willoughby, creative lead on the project and executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, an agency known for its disruptive work.

“Nissan is renowned for its intelligent mobility that helps drivers navigate obstacles on the road with confidence so they can react accordingly and in time. Our hack does the same thing, but in Zulu, to help our local drivers avoid danger without the need to first translate.”

Shwii started with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris hacking the “personal voice recorder” feature on Waze to create a series of 41 key voice-assist navigation commands in Zulu. This resulted in a shareable link accessed via the Waze app from which users can download Zulu commands in male or female voice options.