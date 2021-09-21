Feel-good tech to bring the magic back to retail, finds TBWA\ Future of Retail report

As increased vaccinations and less restrictive lockdown measures provide a glimmer of hope, retail stores will need to serve a purpose beyond shopping as the demand for digital goods and virtual experiences takes place in tandem with in-real-life experiences, according to the recently released Future of Retail report by Backslash, the cultural intelligence unit of TBWA\SA.

The second in its “Future Of” series, the report explores the most urgent questions facing retail businesses as they prepare for the future. While an ever-expanding network of shopping platforms — driven by the need for remote shopping during the pandemic — has complicated consumer-brand relationships, innovation will be the name of the game.

Though Covid-19 accelerated the e-commerce explosion, with Nasdaq predicting that 95% of purchases will be made via e-commerce by 2040, eradicating real-life retail may not be the answer either. Growth of e-commerce in Africa at 19.8% in 2020 also lags that of the rest of the world, which is growing at 27.6%, according to the Visual Capitalist.

GDP growth in SA, however, is already showing a marked improvement from 2020 levels — growing year-on-year for the first time in five quarters to reach 19.3% in the second quarter of 2021. It would appear that the time to benefit from this growth economy is now.

To do this, Des Jones, chief strategy officer TBWA\SA, says businesses will need to consciously build experiences that take the best technology has to offer and blend it with the best real life brings.

“What our research shows is that businesses going online can capture sales, but they can also lose the connections and experiences that drive customer loyalty. Brands which do not listen to their customers, flirt with being cancelled, while those that engage their consumers in helping them develop products and services will find real competitive advantages.”

The report shows intuitive, intelligent, and sensorial shopping experiences will attract the interest of discerning shoppers and open up new spaces for brands to engage and serve their consumers in their local environments.