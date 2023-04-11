Wavemaker partners with Epic Outdoor to deliver on BMW’s sustainability ambitions

The new BMW X1 is here, and how do we know? Because SA's largest solar-powered LED roadside screen won't let you forget it.

Since February 1 2023, commuters travelling northbound on the N1 between Allandale and New Road in Midrand, Joburg, have not missed the colossal 400m² screen advertising BMW’s latest family SUV.

The screen size and quality display are the most obvious features, but that’s not where the innovation ends. This screen is entirely solar powered.

“When we spoke to BMW about this launch, it was clear it wanted a digital screen that would have the biggest impact,” says Cheryl Dube, business unit lead at Wavemaker.

“With its robust appearance and technological advances, the new BMW X1 embodies an authentic experience of freedom and independence in daily driving and on longer road trips. Our marketing method needed to reflect the ingenuity of the product.”

Wavemaker’s approach involved understanding and integrating some of BMW’s most important business criteria, such as innovation and sustainability.

“Our partnership with Epic Outdoor, a niche out-of-home media owner that specialises in large-format and high-impact advertising, allowed us to create an ad that is powerful and meaningful.”

“We’re proud the final product is groundbreaking. This 100% solar-powered digital screen is a first, not just in SA, but globally. This aligns with what Wavemaker is all about: high-impact, hi-tech media.”