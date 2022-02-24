Fortum’s self-rising chair shows what recycled plastic can do

Plastic is making a comeback as a sustainable material in design, thanks to Fortum’s latest innovative eco-friendly design.

To demonstrate what recycled plastic can do, the global energy company has developed a self-rising chair, with no robotics, produced from Fortum Circo® recycled plastic.

The chair was inspired by Lasse Virén, a Finnish long-distance runner who fell in the middle of the 10,000m final in the 1972 Munich Olympics. The odds were against him but he got up, won gold and set a new world record

“The story of Lasse Virén — and especially his legendary win in the Munich Olympics — is still inspiring for many of us,” says Fortum brand manager Jussi Mälkiä.

“Our ambition was to honour comebacks, progression and resilience through the Virén Chair and to show what can be achieved with recycled plastics today. Furthermore, the Virén Chair pays respect to Finnish design with characteristics of plastic furniture developed in the 1960s by Finnish designers.”

The chair has been developed by a variety of professionals, from engineers to physicists and researchers. Fortum’s creative partner behind the idea is TBWA\Helsinki and the prototype has been 3D-printed, together with Maker3D.

Umberto Onza, lead designer of the chair at TBWA\Helsinki, says: “Honouring the running legend Lasse Virén was present at all stages of our design process. We wanted the chair to reflect his legacy with a design that is both aerodynamic and organic, and takes its inspiration from running motion. When taking a closer look at the chair, and more specifically the legs, one can distinguish the form of a runner preparing to take off from the starting line.”