Rise of the nillionaires

This is what life is like for this demographic under lockdown: most are stuck at home, feeling uncertain, anxious and depressed, both about their families and their financial future as there’s been a radical decline in income. With less money in hand than before, they’ve had to make trade-ups on staples and personal care products; trade-downs on meat, snacks and soft drinks; and trade-offs on luxury items that are no longer a priority or have become unaffordable. So, they pass the time on free entertainment and social media platforms, as well as on basic chores and cooking.

But Covid-19 and the lockdown have not eroded the desire for people with little money to spoil themselves, nor have they put an end to their standing plans — they’ve simply been paused. Notes Kantar: "Our sample revealed that nillionaires are planning on treating themselves and their families with hot wings and pizza, and will be buying nappies and winter clothes for their children and grandchildren as well as visiting the local hardware store post-lockdown."

The agency recommends a three-pronged approach in satisfying this market segment: brand communication that inspires hope and optimism with positive societal impact; availability of the right product in the right place; and readdressing pricing and promotion strategies for where and when they’re shopping.

Kantar Insights Division SA CEO Ivan Moroke says tone is critical. "Just as people have many ways of responding to crises, there is no single way for a brand to respond — but above all, brands need to be authentic. Connecting with consumer needs and attitudes is essential, but brands must be true to their own character too.

"If your brand is joyful and energetic, speak to share happiness. If your brand is the serious sage, share expertise and information to feed our desire for knowledge to navigate the world. And if you’re warm and caring, it’s a great time to share your generosity, care and empathy with the world."

For brands, Moroke says engaging now is essential to maintain relevance and build meaningful connections; consumers will remember the brands that were there during difficult times.