Mobile money will be even more relevant in SA after Covid-19

Total registered users globally topped the 1-billion mark in 2019. Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019 had a total of 469-million registered users transacting 23.8-billion times at a value of $456.3bn — 66% of the global total — making it the centre of mobile money.

But Southern Africa accounts for only 2% of that $456.3bn. The mobile operators — Vodacom, which saw such success with M-Pesa across East Africa, and MTN, through its MoMo mobile money offering — have repeatedly tried, and failed, to gain traction in SA. Why?

The traditional answer is an unsupportive regulatory regime which, for example, required mobile operators to partner with established banks to roll out mobile money. Perhaps this partnership didn’t allow for sufficient agility or innovation, or the banks’ had a limited appetite to support a competing financial model — despite banks in Kenya having generally seen an increase in profits since the advent of mobile money due to the increased circulation of cash and the broadening of the formal economy.

But regulations aren’t the only stumbling blocks. SA is used to cash and cards. Cash works well for a crucial function: ubiquity. SA’s economy is an inextricable mix of informal and formal channels. Cards, unfortunately, are expensive and not always instantly settled. Any pervasive payment mechanism has to take this into account and has to earn sufficient ubiquity quickly enough to enable transactions across this landscape.

That’s not an insignificant ask. In India the government forced people to go digital by removing all the small denomination notes out of the economy once the digital payment system had been established and tested.

For mobile money to work it must be demonstrably better than physical cash. On the face of it, that superiority is clear. Someone struggles to steal your cash when it is secured on your SIM card. I’ve been told that car guards in Kenya cash their tips into M-Pesa to avoid being robbed. Similarly in Sudan, where travelers load their SIM before travelling home via bus, dispose of this SIM then complete a SIM swap on reaching their destination to get their wallet back.

As a digital currency, mobile money is backed by physical currency deposited at a bank. In Ghana, mobile money already makes up nearly 20% of total bank deposits. Clearly, cash-in and cash-out transactions are expensive and so operators have tried to create a broader merchant acceptance network including electricity, school fees, water and rates payments. This ensures the digital money stays in the system or at least does not exit in physical form as it goes electronically into a bank account.

Daily reconciliations are undertaken to ensure the float in the bank account equals the digital money in the system. Clearly, once you link mobile money to banks, it allow companies to pay salaries, pensions, invoices and the like directly into mobile wallets, significantly reducing the cash-in fees.