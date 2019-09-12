Brand loyalty on a worrying decline

In an age of increasing brand parity and a society overwhelmed by choice and technology, brand loyalty is now on a worrying decline.

That’s the blunt assessment of a new study by research agency Ask Afrika in its Icon Brands survey — the largest annual benchmark survey of its kind.

Says MD Sarina de Beer: "Consumer behaviour cannot be understood in isolation and needs to be contextualised within the landscape of global and local realities and lifestyle trends. Loyalty levels are declining in all spheres of life and brand owners need to question whether it is realistic to continue expecting consumers to remain loyal to their brand when they are not loyal to anything else, including religion, politics, work or relationships."

While brands are fighting hard to widen their scope to gain market share, it seems that every brand is focusing on almost every consumer. This, says De Beer, leads to consumers feeling overwhelmed and as if they are targets. The line between enticement and addiction is blurred. "We have become addicted to efficiency-driven lifestyles — which transcends instant gratification. We expect everything to be frictionless: experiences should be meshed into our lifestyles and everything we consume — from food to technology and apps — to allow us to dedicate more time to our professional and social lives."

Technology has a huge impact on consumers and South Africans spend a significant portion of their time online. The upshot for brands is negative.