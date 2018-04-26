Why the social media giants are facing a popular uprising

A fellow digital advertising practitioner recently posted the following: “Facebook – the user pays no cash to use the service. The business requires billions to keep providing the user the service. The business needs to make revenue somehow. The business sells advertising. Your data (browsing DNA) is used to optimise the advertising process and increase value for advertisers. Fairly simple equation, I’d say. If you don’t want this to happen – disable your account. PS – brands use social listening tools daily to better understand sentiment. This is nothing new.”

In other words, let them eat ads.

Many of us appreciate optimised advertising that makes smart use of personal data to deliver messages that are relevant to our needs and interests. But my own experience as a consumer leads me to believe that some social media giants have overstepped the mark in the personal data they collect about us and how they put it to work.

For example, when Facebook suggests a business acquaintance as a friend shortly after you’ve sent him or her an e-mail for the first time, it feels like an invasion of privacy. The mechanisms it uses to connect you to a person with whom you have had only a few interactions are not transparent and the experience is unnerving.

Companies such as Facebook have, for far too long, hidden behind dense, opaque privacy policies and complex privacy permission settings to monetise our data. Even staying off Facebook is no guarantee that the platform won’t collect info about you from friends and family.

As the past few weeks have shown, Facebook’s typical attitude towards leveraging user data for targeted advertising is to half-heartedly ask for forgiveness rather than wholeheartedly seek permission. From the Cambridge Analytica scandal to revelations that it scraped call and text message data for years from Android phones, the company has shown a cavalier approach to managing our sensitive and private data.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg’s insolent and dismissive statements indicate that they are not overly motivated to correct their course and they are not particularly remorseful about their failings. Recent US congressional hearing statements include Zuckerberg saying, “Senator, we run ads” (before breaking into a tiny smirk); Zuckerberg agreeing that he would be uncomfortable about sharing the name of the hotel he was staying in; and him saying he would probably not choose to publicly share the names of the people he had messaged that week.