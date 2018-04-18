Data privacy: why internet giants elicit antitrust critiques

It is not straightforward to disentangle the antitrust problem from the issues of freedom and democracy. For some the worry is that social networks can be harnessed to bring about skewed political outcomes.

It could be argued that as long as the data is available to all who would use it, political contestation would be sharpened, not diminished, and democracy enhanced. The risk is that a single company has resources that can be used to influence political outcomes. And these resources would not be available to all who would use them or would only be available at a price that would make electoral results responsive to the highest bidder.

The challenge is to consider whether antitrust intervention is the correct response or whether other forms of regulation — for example, to secure privacy rights or ensure fair access to data for campaigning — are the better guarantee of democracy.

One response is that securing democracy is too important a value to be put to this choice. If Google and Facebook are monopoly networks whose conduct is unlikely to be disciplined by competition, intervention is warranted to prevent the abuse of economic power by companies that threaten democracy. The logic of this position is that the most extreme antitrust remedy, the break-up of Google and Facebook, would avoid the dangers to democracy that the size of these companies now pose.

If Facebook and Google were cut down to size and faced competitors, would it cure the problem? It would afford consumer choice. Abuse of privacy would allow consumers to switch providers rather than the current inferior alternative of switching off altogether.

Rivalry in the market does afford some discipline, but at some cost. The loss of scale and network efficiency may very well compromise the quality of the product. If Facebook no longer had 2-billion users would it have the same utility?

It is also not clear that the abuse is simply a function of size. The incentive to exploit data or transmit fake news would inhere in the baby Facebooks as much as in the pared-down parent. The most drastic remedy of break-up may therefore not be effective. But rivalry provides choice, demanding discipline from a dominant company that is acting with impunity.

Direct regulation of privacy as well as other measures to secure the democratic process may furthermore be more effective than the market’s discipline. The political consequences of data abuse and the indiscriminate transmission of information are of great concern. Facebook or Google are rightly not trusted to regulate themselves. But should an antitrust do so, and does it have the remedial tools for the job?