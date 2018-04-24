Facebook provides details of its community standards for the first time
San Francisco — Facebook will now give more specific reasons for removing content, and will let users appeal its decision on removing specific posts.
Tuesday’s announcement of plans to roll out an appeals process globally over the next few months was accompanied with the first-ever look at the internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threatening speech.
"This is part of an effort to be more clear about where we draw the line on content," Facebook public policy manager in charge of content Siobhan Cummiskey told AFP. "And for the first time we’re giving you the right to appeal our decisions on individual posts so you can ask for a second opinion when you think we’ve made a mistake."
The move to involve Facebook users more on standards for removing content comes as the social network fends off criticism on an array of fronts, including handling of people’s data, spreading "fake news", and whether politics has tinted content removal decisions.
California-based Facebook already lets people appeal removal of profiles or pages. The appeal process to be built up during the year ahead will extend that right to individual posts, according to Cummiskey.
The new appeal process will first focus on posts removed on the basis of nudity, sex, hate speech or graphic violence. Notifications sent regarding removed posts will include buttons that can be clicked to trigger appeals, which will be done by a member of the Facebook team.
While software is used to help find content violating standards at the social network, humans will handle appeals and the goal is to have reviews done within a day.
"We believe giving people a voice in the process is another essential component of building a fair system," vice-president of global product management Monika Bickert said. "For the first time, we are publishing the internal implementation guidelines our content reviewers use to make decisions about what’s allowed on Facebook."
Some 7,500 content reviewers are part of a 15,000-person team at Facebook devoted to safety and security, according to Cummiskey, who said the team is expected to grow to 20,000 people by the end of this year.
"It’s quite a tricky and complex thing drawing lines around what people can and cannot share on Facebook, which is why we consult experts," said Cummiskey, whose background includes work as a human rights attorney.
New rule book
Facebook also released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network, giving far more detail than ever before on what is permitted on subjects ranging from drug use and sex work to bullying, hate speech and inciting violence.
For years, Facebook has had "community standards" for what people can post, but only a relatively brief and general version was publicly available, while it had a far more detailed internal document to decide when individual posts or accounts should be removed. Now, the company is providing the longer document on its website to clear up confusion and be more open about its operations, Bickert said.
The standards were constantly evolving, based in part on feedback from more than 100 outside organisations and experts in areas such as counter-terrorism and child exploitation
Facebook is also starting to provide the specific reason why content is being taken down for a wider variety of situations.
The world’s largest social network has become a dominant source of information in many countries around the world, and uses both automated software and an army of moderators to take down text, pictures and videos that violate its rules.
Under pressure from several governments, it has been beefing up its moderator ranks since last year. Bickert told Reuters in an interview that the standards were constantly evolving, based in part on feedback from more than 100 outside organisations and experts in areas such as counter-terrorism and child exploitation. "Everybody should expect that these will be updated frequently," she said.
Content standards forum
The company considers changes to its content policy every two weeks at a meeting called the "content standards forum", led by Bickert. A small group of reporters was allowed to observe the meeting last week on the condition that they could describe its process, but not substance.
At the April 17 meeting, about 25 employees sat around a conference table while others joined by video from New York, Dublin, Mexico City, Washington and elsewhere.
Attendees included people who specialise in public policy, legal matters, product development, communication and other areas. They heard reports from smaller working groups, relayed feedback they had gotten from civil rights groups and other outsiders, and suggested ways a policy or product could go wrong in the future. There was little mention of what competitors, such as Alphabet’s Google, do in similar situations.
Bickert, a former US federal prosecutor, posed questions, provided background and kept the discussion moving. The meeting lasted about an hour. Facebook is planning a series of public forums in May and June in different countries to get more feedback on its rules, said Mary deBree, Facebook’s head of content policy.
The longer version of the community standards document, about 8,000 words long, covers a wide array of words and images that Facebook sometimes censors, with detailed discussion of each category. Videos of people wounded by cannibalism are not permitted, for instance, but such imagery is allowed with a warning screen if it is "in a medical setting".
Facebook has long made clear that it does not allow people to buy and sell prescription drugs, marijuana or firearms on the social network, but the newly published document details what other speech on those subjects is permitted. Content in which someone "admits to personal use of non-medical drugs" should not be posted on Facebook, the rule book says.
The document elaborates on harassment and bullying, barring, for example "cursing at a minor". It also prohibits content that comes from a hacked source, "except in limited cases of newsworthiness".
The new community standards do not incorporate separate procedures under which [foreign] governments can demand the removal of content that violates local law. In those cases, Bickert said, formal written requests are required and are reviewed by Facebook’s legal team and outside attorneys. Content deemed to be permissible under community standards but in violation of local law — such as a prohibition in Thailand on disparaging the royal family — are then blocked in that country, but not globally.
The community standards also do not address false information — Facebook does not prohibit it but it does try to reduce its distribution — or other contentious issues such as use of personal data.
