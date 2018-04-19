Companies

INFORMATION BREACH

Facebook admits data leak affected 100,000 SA users — far more than estimated

19 April 2018 - 05:47 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Facebook has told SA’s information regulator that almost 100,000 people in the country were affected by its data leak — far more than estimated.

Last week the information regulator said it would "proactively and voluntarily engage Facebook with regards to the alleged data breach", and that it would ask the company to clarify the extent of the data leak and to state what corrective measures it was taking.

This was after the personal information of about 87-million Facebook users – mostly in the US — was misused by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that obtained the data from a personality app.

Facebook initially estimated the personal information of 59,777 of its users in SA had been wrongfully shared with Cambridge Analytica.

But Facebook’s Ireland-based head of data protection, Yvonne Cunnane, said in a letter to the information regulator on Wednesday that 96,134 people in SA were "potentially affected". That included 13 people who installed the YourDigitalLife app, along with their connections, Cunnane said.

The app did not obtain "sensitive account information" such as passwords or financial information, she said.

Facebook was informing affected users and would also investigate apps on its platform with access to large amounts of data before its policies were changed in 2014.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said last week though there were campaigns to abandon Facebook, the Cambridge Analytica scandal was unlikely to dent user numbers in SA.

"The latest numbers show that Facebook is incredibly deeply entrenched with 19-million users in SA," Goldstuck said. But people already frustrated with social media were likely to ditch the platform, he said

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

JENNIFER SABA: Why Instagram should unfriend Facebook

'Separating Instagram off – even if Facebook were to remain its biggest shareholder – might be a wise pre-emptive move'
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Facebook faces class action over facial recognition tool

The plaintiffs say automatically tagging of people in photos flouts laws on biometric privacy; Facebook says the tool is well publicised and can be ...
Companies
1 day ago

JESS KIMBALL LESLIE: Four reasons we keep using Facebook even though we hate it

Facebook encourages what sociologist David Riesman called the “other-directed life,” wherein a person measures their own worth through what others ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Andile Mazwai quits as Rebosis CEO, and share ...
Companies / Property
3.
Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

JENNIFER SABA: Why Instagram should unfriend Facebook
Lifestyle

Facebook faces class action over facial recognition tool
Companies

JESS KIMBALL LESLIE: Four reasons we keep using Facebook even though we hate it
Lifestyle

OTR Global cuts Facebook to ‘mixed’ in first rating downgrade since January
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Data privacy: why internet giants elicit antitrust critiques
Opinion

SHIRA OVIDE: Is Mark Zuckerberg embarrassed about what Facebook does for a ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.