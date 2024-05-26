SAM MKOKELI: With Patel gone, the economy can breathe freely
Patel’s penchant for long hours should never be confused with hard work, micro-management is a disease rooted in insecurity
26 May 2024 - 08:27
I have heard some interesting arguments in defence of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. One: “He does not steal”, and I hear that often. I struggle to argue against this, as it is a wild line of argument, and advances no positive facts about what he does exactly. Also, I am of a strong view that interfering managers invariably create a fertile environment for inefficiencies and corruption by others.
Patel’s penchant for long hours should never be confused with hard work. Micro-management is a disease rooted in insecurity...
