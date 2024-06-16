RAVI NAIDOO: Jobless youth an opportunity, not a burden
17 June 2024 - 06:12
South Africa is at a crisis point and must not waste the opportunity crises are said to offer. Due mainly to failing economic infrastructure and dysfunctional public schooling, levels of youth unemployment have reached unprecedented levels.
We are also forced to contend with a changing world of work, which puts an additional premium on experience and technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.