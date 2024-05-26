PARMI NATESAN: Vote as if your dividend was at stake
Like shareholders in a company, citizens have the power to ensure their country is run properly — if they cast their ballots
26 May 2024 - 05:59
As South Africa goes to the polls on Wednesday, it becomes imperative to recognise the profound significance of every person’s vote.
In the corporate world, shareholders play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of a company. Through their investment, they have an interest in the company, which they need to protect by assuming an active role. Their power to appoint the board of directors reflects a fundamental principle: the right to choose ethical and effective leaders who will act in the best interests of the company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.