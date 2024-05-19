New bill an SOS for SOEs
Planned State Asset Management Company aims to open a new era for ailing enterprises
19 May 2024 - 08:08
South Africa’s embattled state-owned entities will enter a new era after the elections as the government seeks to end years of looting and mismanagement under state capture.
The government has doled out billions in guarantees and bailouts to SOEs, including Eskom and SAA, over the past three decades. ..
